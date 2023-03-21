Trade turnover between Russia, China gaining 116% over decade — Xi Jinping

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The trade turnover between China and Russia surged by 116% over the last decade, President of China Xi Jinping said after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The trade turnover has grown by 116% over the decade. This made possible to not merely substantially strengthen the material basis of bilateral relations but also to give a significant impetus to socioeconomic development of both countries," the President of China said.

The parties had agreed to scale up trade in energy resources and expand interaction at the top level, Xi Jinping added.