MADRID, March 17. /TASS/. Many allies fear lest Kiev should target Russian areas if it gets modern fighter jets from the West, El Confidencial reported on Friday.

According to the Spanish newspaper, a number of countries and, sooner or later, nations that have F-16s at their disposal, may follow Poland’s suit in the wake of Warsaw’s decision to provide Ukraine with MiG-29 jets. The daily noted that previously, Warsaw had for months been exerting pressure on its allies to supply Leopard tanks to Kiev. According to some estimates, 11 countries have promised to send more than 250 tanks to Ukraine.

And the taboo on fighter jet deliveries has long ceased to be absolute, El Confidencial writes. Many of Kiev’s allies fear lest Ukraine hit military targets on Russian soil as soon as it is equipped with the newest warplanes, which, in turn, could lead to an escalation. Several NATO countries have stated publicly that sending fighters will not solve Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s problems.

On Thursday, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that Warsaw would hand over the first four MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine in the coming days. Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Friday that his government had approved sending 13 MiG-29 jets to Kiev.