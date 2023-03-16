Armenian PM says no humanitarian disaster in Karabakh thanks to peacekeepers

YEREVAN, March 16. /TASS/. The humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh caused by Azerbaijan's blocking of the Lachin corridor has not turned into a catastrophe thanks to Russian peacekeepers, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting on Thursday.

"I cannot but note the special role of Russian peacekeeping troops. Thanks to them, the humanitarian crisis that emerged after the illegal closure of the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh did not turn into a humanitarian disaster," he said.

Pashinyan also added that Russia had assumed the role of the guarantor of the security of the population and civil infrastructure of Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020. "We hope that the Russian Federation will fulfill this function, but if our ally cannot fulfill this role for any objective reason, I think it should turn to the UN Security Council and warn the civilian population in Nagorno-Karabakh of the danger," he added.