No plans to introduce restrictions over Kraken COVID subvariant in Russia

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The introduction of restrictions over the discovery of the XBB.1.5 subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus strain, nicknamed Kraken, is not in the works, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing told TASS on Thursday.

"There are no plans to introduce any restrictions over the discovery of Kraken, a new subvariant of the Omicron strain," its statement said.

On Thursday, the first domestic case of the XBB.1.5 infection was registered in the Penza Region. Earlier, the sanitary watchdog reported that Kraken did not have increased lethality, nor was it as severe as other variants of the virus. However, there is evidence that it spreads quicker and is more contagious.