Over 20 killed in explosion near Afghan Foreign Ministry in Kabul — report

CAIRO, January 11. /TASS/. Over 20 people died in the explosion that occurred near the building of the Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan in downtown Kabul, the Hasht-e Subh Daily reported Wednesday citing its sources.

According to the report, "at least 21 people died and 25 were injured" in the explosion.

Earlier, Qatar’s Al Jazeera reported 7 killed and 10 injured.

Previously, Ahmadullah Muttaqi, Deputy Head of the Prime Minister’s office in the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) government, a suicide bomber attempted to infiltrate the Ministry building on Wednesday. He was stopped by the security at the door, after which he blew himself up, Muttaqi said.

The Russian embassy in Kabul told TASS that embassy employees are safe, and no injured Russian nationals have been reported.