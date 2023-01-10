Poland’s plans of deploying new division seen by Minsk as aggressive step — security chief

MINSK, January 10. /TASS/. Poland’s plans to deploy one more division and its supplies of new weapons to already deployed troops are seen in Minsk as a "claim to aggression," Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich said on Tuesday.

"Regrettably, both Poland and the Baltic states are set for militarization, increasing their military components, military activities, deploying new units and troops, arming with new offensive, not defensive weapons. How can this be viewed? Only as a claim to aggression. Neither reconnaissance flights nor the number of drills can promote peace and security," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

He stressed that Poland’s plans to deploy another division near the borders with Belarus can be seen as an aggressive policy not only against Belarus but also against the Union State and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a post-Soviet security bloc.

According to Volfovich, Belarus is keeping a close eye on the situation along its borders. "The Belarusian and Russian presidents’ recent decision to deploy a regional group of forces in Belarus shows that we are taking steps of strategic containment," he said.

Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday that the government had endorsed the concept of deploying a new military unit - the 1st Legions Infantry Division - in the country’s eastern regions.