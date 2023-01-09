UNSC unanimously extends cross-border aid mechanism to Syria until July 10

UNITED NATIONS, January 9. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council has unanimously passed a resolution extending the cross-border aid mechanism in Syria for six more months, a TASS correspondent reported on Monday.

Today’s decision extends the July 12, 2022 resolution on the cross-border aid mechanism, which envisages the operation of only one aid corridor at Bab al-Hawa on the Syrian-Turkish border.

Under the resolution, the United Nations secretary general is to issue a special report on Syria’s humanitarian demands by June 10. Unlike the previous documents on the cross-border aid mechanism, today’s resolution doesn’t have a provision on the extension of the mechanism for six more months after the expiration of its current term.