Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 2,754, lowest increase since July 5 — crisis center

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 2,754 over the past day to 21,829,736, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

This is the lowest number of new infections since July 5 when 2,676 new patients were recorded.

As many as 441 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 7.4% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 33 regions, while in 25 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 476 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 793 over the past day, versus 974 a day earlier, reaching 3,308,953, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 277 over the past day versus 345 a day earlier, reaching 1,831,415.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 2,990 over the past day, reaching 21,248,549, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 41 over the past day to 394,121, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier 45 COVID-19 deaths were registered.