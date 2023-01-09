Half of Finland opposes establishment of NATO base on Nordic country’s soil — TV

STOCKHOLM, January 9. /TASS/. About half of Finland’s residents do not support the creation of a permanent NATO base on Finnish soil after the Nordic country joins the alliance, according to results of a survey conducted by Finland’s MTV channel published on Monday.

According to the poll, 48% of respondents were against creating a military base and deploying a permanent NATO contingent in Finland after it joins the bloc. Some 39% of those polled supported this measure while 13% abstained from answering the question.

According to the TV channel, 49% of Finns support Finland’s active participation in the US-led bloc’s international activity and joint military operations under its auspices. Some 42% of the respondents think that the Nordic nation should limit itself to issues of its own security.

The survey was conducted from December 27 to January 4. More than 1,000 people aged 18-79 participated. The poll had a margin of error of about 3%.

In early July 2022, the foreign ministers of Finland and Sweden as well as the ambassadors of 30 NATO member states signed protocols for the two Nordic nations to join NATO in an official ceremony at the bloc’s headquarters. Helsinki and Stockholm will join NATO after all the alliance’s countries ratify the documents. Hungary intends to ratify the agreement in February 2023.