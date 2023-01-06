Ukrainian armed forces raise aviation over Kiev region — authorities

KIEV, January 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian aviation works on Friday in the sky over the Kiev region, the city military administration reported.

"Our aviation is working in the skies of the Kiev region," the press service of the military administration said.

An air raid alert has been in effect for more than an hour over the entire territory of Ukraine. Reports of the air raid alerts spread to all regions within just three minutes, although it is usually a longer process.

On Thursday, the Kremlin press service reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed that a ceasefire be imposed along the entire line of contact in the zone of the special military operation from 12:00 on January 6 until 24:00 on January 7. Later, the Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoygu issued a corresponding order. In their turn, the Ukrainian authorities reacted negatively to the idea of a Christmas ceasefire.

Former LPR envoy to Moscow Rodion Miroshnik later told TASS that in order to accuse Russia of violating the ceasefire declared by Moscow, the Ukrainian authorities might start air raid alarms and other provocations.