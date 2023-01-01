Brazilian president-elect meets with Russian upper house speaker

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Brazilian President-Elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has met with Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko, who heads the country’s delegation to his upcoming inauguration ceremony.

"I received Federation Council Chairperson <...> Valentina Matviyenko, the head of the country’s delegation. I thanked her for congratulations from [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and expressed Brazil’s desire for peace and for the parties to find common ground to end the conflict [in Ukraine]," Lula da Silva wrote on Twitter.

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday.