Chinese people believe West seeks to play out Ukraine scenario in Taiwan, expert says

BEIJING, December 26. /TASS/. The Chinese people believe that Western countries are planning to churn out another Ukraine scenario in Taiwan, Director of the Institute of International Affairs at the Renmin University of China Wang Yiwei told the Global Times newspaper.

"From the beginning of the crisis, the US and the West described the Taiwan island as the next Ukraine, which made many Chinese people feel that what the West did to Russia today is what China will face tomorrow," Wang Yiwei pointed out.

According to Wang Yiwei, the Chinese people "have gradually realized that the Ukraine crisis was more like a trap set by the US and NATO to weaken Russia and the conflict was actually between Russia and the whole West."

"Many Chinese people don't want to take sides on the complicated issue which can't simply blame Russia or Ukraine, and they don't want to change their views only because of Western propaganda, and many of them even think Russia has been treated unfairly by the West," the paper said, citing analysts.

Wang Yiwei added that many in China felt that Beijing and Moscow shared "many common interests and their cooperation in tourism, trade and investment, and people-to-people exchanges can bring many opportunities of economic development," the Global Times wrote.

Beijing has held a balanced position in terms of the conflict in Ukraine. China hasn’t condemned Russia despite calls to do so from some Western countries. Beijing has repeatedly stated that China and Russia seek to boost stable and harmonious bilateral relations in the long term. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated, commenting on the situation in Ukraine, that Beijing supported respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries, as well as efforts aimed at facilitating peace talks.