NATO aircraft conduct up to 35 reconnaissance flights along Belarusian border every week

MINSK, September 26. /TASS/. NATO aircraft conduct between 30 and 35 reconnaissance flights along the Belarusian border every week, Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich told the Belarus-1 TV channel.

He also pointed to the growing number of NATO’s military exercises in Europe. "Today, the forces deployed to the Eastern Europe are some 35,000 strong. Over 2,000 aircraft are stationed in Eastern Europe. There are currently 15 warships in the Mediterranean and Baltic Seas, including an aircraft carrier, equipped with more than 300 sea and air-launched cruise missiles," he specified.

"All this is said to be allegedly directed against a threat coming from the east, that is, from Belarus. But this is absurd," Volfovich stressed.