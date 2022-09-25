Over 40 shells fired by Ukrainian troops at Donetsk and Makeyevka in 40 minutes

DONETSK, September 25. /TASS/. More than 40 shells were fired by Ukrainian troops at Donetsk and Makeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in a span of 40 minutes, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Sunday evening.

According to the mission, Donetsk came under shelling six times and Makeyevka - three times from 22:40 to 23:14 Moscow time on Sunday. Ukrainian troops used artillery systems, including of the NATO caliber.

In all, 179 artillery rounds were fired by Ukrainian troops at Donetsk during the day.