Two election commission members hurt in Gorlovka in shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, September 25. /TASS/. Two members of the election commission in the city of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) received blast shock as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the DPR’s territorial defense headquarters said on Sunday.

DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said earlier in the day that two members of a field election commission were hurt as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops when they were performing their duties during the referendum on the republic’s accession to Russia.

"Ukrainian troops delivered a strike at Gorlovka. Two election commission members, a man and a woman, received blast shock. They are attended by medics," the headquarters said.

The leadership of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as well as the liberated Kherson and Zaporozhye regions announced a decision on Tuesday to hold referendums on joining Russia. All the four regions will hold the vote on September 23-27. In the interest of security, voting during the first four days will be held in local neighborhoods and at people’s homes.