North Korea fires ballistic missile into Sea of Japan – Yonhap

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on Sunday, Yonhap agency reported on Sunday with reference to the South Korean military.

"North Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile into East Sea," Yonhap news agency reported.

An analysis of the range, altitude and speed of the missile is currently being carried out, the South Korean military said.

According to the NHK TV channel, cited by Reuters, the North Korean missile probably fell outside the Japanese exclusive economic zone.

On Saturday, the Yonhap News Agency reported that the South Korean military detected activities in North Korea that suggest it may be preparing to fire a submarine-launched ballistic missile off its eastern coast

In mid-August, according to the South Korean agency, Pyongyang launched two cruise missiles towards the Yellow Sea as part of a test.