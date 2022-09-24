Armenia says Azerbaijan forces tried to circumvent Armenian troops to get into rear areas

YEREVAN, September 24. /TASS/. The Armenian Defense Ministry on Saturday said an Azerbaijan military unit on Friday attempted to circumvent Armenian troops to get into the rear areas on the eastern stretch of the border.

"One unit of the Azerbaijani armed forces at 19:30 (18:30 Moscow time - TASS) on September 23 resorted to provocation, trying to circumvent from the rear one of the Armenian combat positions stationed in the eastern area of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. As a result of competent actions of the Armenian armed forces, the enemy was pushed back," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, there are no losses on the Armenian side, and the situation on the border is relatively stable as of 10:00 (09:00 Moscow time).