China’s minister says Taiwan-related moves by US seek to undermine China’s sovereignty

BEIJING, September 24. /TASS/. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York and told him that US actions regarding Taiwan are an attempt to undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to a ministry’s statement published on Saturday.

"The US has a clear political commitment to the Chinese side on the Taiwan issue. Three Chinese-US joint communiques can be named among the earlier ones, and recent ones include how the current administration has repeatedly stated that it doesn’t support Taiwan independence," he was quoted as saying in the statement. "However, the US steps run counter to that, as they are trying to damage state sovereignty and territorial integrity, prevent the great peaceful reunification of China and try to manage it with the help of Taiwan.".