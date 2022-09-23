Over 370,000 people in DPR cast their votes on first day of referendum

DONETSK, September 23. /TASS/. More than 370,000 people cast their votes in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on the first day of the referendum on the republic’s accession to Russia, Vladimir VYsotsky, chairman of the republic’s Central Election Commission (CEC), said on Friday.

"More than 370,000 people cast their votes today. I would like to thank territorial, local election commission, voters for the first day. Voting on our first day was held successfully," he said.

Voting at referendums on joining Russia in the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republic, and in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions began at 08:00am local time on Friday to last until September 27.