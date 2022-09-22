By hushing up Kiev government’s war crimes, OSCE incites more atrocities — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. By systematically hushing up war crimes committed by the pro-Kiev forces, the leadership of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has been inciting the Kiev government to commit new atrocities, Russian Permanent Representative to OSCE Alexander Lukashevich has said.

"We have to publicly point to the fact that, in our opinion, ignoring civilian casualties caused by Ukrainian shelling attacks is no longer an annoying lapse on the part of the OSCE leadership. It has already evolved into a systemic cover-up of crimes. It only incites the Kiev government to commit new atrocities," he told the organization’s Permanent Council on Thursday.