Kherson completes ballot paperwork for referendum on Russia's membership

KERSON, September 22. /TASS/. The official registration of ballots for the referendum on the withdrawal of the Kherson Region from Ukraine, the creation of an independent state and its incorporation into Russia has taken place in the city of Kherson, TASS correspondent reports.

The official registration of ballots took place Wednesday evening at one of the precinct election commissions, during which members of the election commission stamped the ballots and put their signatures on them.

"We are on the premises of one of the PECs where the procedure of official registration of ballots that citizens of Kherson region will receive tomorrow during the referendum has taken place. At the moment the procedure is complete," said Chairperson of the Election Commission of the Kherson Region Marina Zakharova.