SIMFEROPOL, September 21. /TASS/. A Russian senator has warned Kiev against continuing combat operations during and after referendums in the Donbass republics and in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said earlier that the referendums will not change Kiev’s position and combat operations will be continued.

"Ukraine’s attempts at continuing combat operations during the referendums and, especially, after their results are announced will have critical consequences for Ukraine," Olga Kovitidi, a member of the Russian Federation Council (upper parliament house) from the Republic of Crimea and member of the Council’s constitutional law committee, told TASS.

According to Kovitidi, the Ukrainian foreign minister’s statement "will not change the people’s will to make their choice.".