DONETSK, September 18. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine fired over 100 projectiles towards the cities and towns of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, Deputy Head of the DPR People's Militia Eduard Basurin said on Saturday.

According to information obtained from the Donetsk Mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, "the enemy fired over 100 shells from tanks, 155mm and 152mm artillery guns and 120mm mortars."

Since the early hours of Saturday, the Ukrainian troops shelled six populated areas of DPR, damaging 13 houses and seven civilian facilities.

No deaths or injuries were reported among the republic’s troops during that period.

The Donetsk Mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes reported on Saturday that from 21:04 Moscow time to 21:17 Moscow time, or in less than 15 minutes, pro-Kiev troops had fired a total of 17 155mm shells at Donetsk. At 21:16, four shells of the same caliber were fired towards Makeyevka. According to a TASS correspondent in Donetsk, multiple blasts were heard in the city.

Later, the mission reported that at around 23:22, Kiev forces had fired four 155mm artillery shells, supplied by NATO, towards Donetsk’s Kievsky district. Furthermore, at 23:45, the Ukrainian troops fired three 152mm projectiles towards the city of Yasinovataya north of Donetsk.