Kyrgyz border guards report shelling with Tajik peers

BISHKEK, September 14. /TASS/. The shelling occurred between border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the two countries’ border on Wednesday, the Border Guard Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic said in a statement.

"On September 14, 2022, an incident with the use of weapons occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik part of the state border," the statement said. The incident occurred in the Bulak-Bashy area of the Batken district of the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan.

No deaths or injuries from the Kyrgyz side were reported, according to preliminary data.