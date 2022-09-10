Kharkov region’s civil-military administration advises civilians to evacuate from region

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Vitaly Ganchev, head of the civil-military administration of the Kharkov region, has called on all the people living in the region to evacuate to save their lives.

"I again recommend that all the residents of the Kharkov region leave the territory to save lives and health, as it is dangerous now to stay in their homes," Ganchev said in a video address provided to TASS by the press service of the civil-military administration of the Kharkov region.

According to Ganchev, representatives of the administration, who are working at temporary accommodation centers, are ready to provide refugees with meals, heating and medicines.