DONETSK, September 10. /TASS/. Eight civilians were killed and 27 were injured by Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk People’s Republic, DPR territorial defense headquarters reported Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, between 08:00 September 9 and 08:00 September 10, Ukrainian forces’ shelling of Donetsk People’s Republic killed 8 people, while 27 more civilians were injured," the report says.