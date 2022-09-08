Anti-Russian sanctions turn US into asocial state — Chinese daily

BEIJING, September 8. /TASS/. The ever-increasing US sanctions against Russia are turning the United States into an ever more asocial state, since they contradict the interests of a majority of the world community, which is striving for mutually beneficial trading and economic cooperation with Russia, the Chinese daily Global Times said in an editorial on Thursday.

"Today, some US and Western public opinions wear tainted glasses," the article reads. "It is necessary to underline that the US and the West have no qualifications, nor the right, to prevent or interfere with other countries' normal cooperation with Russia."

"The majority of Asia-Pacific countries have not interrupted their economic exchanges with Russia. The same is true around the world. <...> Severe sanctions cannot ‘expel’ a major country from the global market, but will only make the US more ‘asocial’."

The editorial’s authors point out that whenever it sees cooperation between China and Russia, the White House "reflexively and immediately become anxious about the ‘failure of sanctions’."

The United States instantly begins to "accuse China of sabotaging ‘Washington's global efforts’," the article reads.

"As power politics is still a reality of international politics, the US and the West have indeed created a certain ‘chilling effect,’ but this does not work for countries that insist on independent diplomacy."

"The development cooperation between Asia-Pacific countries and Russia is endogenous and continuous, and is not subject to the anti-Russia will of some countries," the editorial points out. "China purchases energy and food from Russia in a bid to make domestic ordinary people's lives better. The same logic applies to other developing countries, including Thailand, India and Vietnam, that are boosting cooperation with Russia."

The daily describes such mutually beneficial cooperation as "a legitimate right of sovereign countries that do not require ‘restraint’.

"It also conforms to the principle of inclusiveness in global politics. It should be promoted and strengthened without fear of any country's threat," the editorial stresses. "What should really be ‘restrained’ is not the legitimate cooperation between China and Russia, but the geopolitical fanaticism that the US and the West have been unable to extricate themselves from."