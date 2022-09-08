Energodar official pledges to restart sixth power unit at Zaporozhye plant soon

ENERGODAR, September 8. /TASS/. Measures will soon be taken to fully restart the sixth power unit at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Alexander Volga, head of Energodar’s military-civilian administration, told TASS on Thursday.

The turbine at the sixth power unit is only partially operating now, he explained. Earlier reports said that because of the shelling, the power unit’s capacity had diminished to 135 MW.

"Measures will soon be taken to guarantee further operation of this sixth power unit," the Energodar mayor said.