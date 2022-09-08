Ukrainian armed forces fire at Melitopol, Berdyansk after poll results on referendum

MELITOPOL, September 8. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine opened fire on Melitopol and Berdyansk after the results of a poll on residents' support for the referendum were released. Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together With Russia civil society group, announced this on Wednesday.

"Today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine opened fire on Melitopol and Berdyansk after the publication of the results of a poll on the support of residents of the Zaporozhye region for a referendum on joining the Russian Federation. The tactics of intimidating civilians, despite its ineffectiveness, are still in the heads of the leaders of the terrorist state," he wrote on Telegram.

On Wednesday evening, Rogov reported that air defense had worked in Melitopol and Berdyansk. Five explosions were recorded in Melitopol.

Earlier, Sergey Yukhin, an expert at the Crimean Republican Institute for Political and Sociological Research (RIPSI), cited the results of a survey indicating that the level of pro-Russian sentiment shows a steady increase. According to him, on the territory of the Zaporozhye region, 83% of the polled residents are ready to take part in the voting. Meanwhile, 86% of the respondents of the Zaporozhye region, who are ready to take part in the voting, support the region’s integration into the Russian Federation.