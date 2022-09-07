Russian diplomat says US deliberately escalating Taiwan situation

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The US is deliberately disbalancing the situation with Taiwan and escalating it, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday.

"What is a global clash? That provocative activity that is being carried out by the United States in the region and in the context of the situation around Taiwan, and more broadly? This is a violation of the strategic balance of power, a violation of the region’s very fragile security. Given that not everything has been easy and there have been protracted conflicts and so on," she said when asked if there could be a global clash between China and Taiwan.

"This US has done this for many years, and deliberately. The situation is being deliberately thrown off balance. For what reason? There is such a term as controlled chaos when defining US policy. There are other ways to describe the situation, as an external factor for developing a resolution to the internal crises and contradictions. Numerous explanations can be provided and labels are given for their actions, but this is obvious. It is a matter of turning up the heat. We can see that the US is going for escalation," the diplomat added.

According to Zakharova, if the current tensions around Taiwan began with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit, "which was presented as practically a technical stop, today we see that even this was not true." "Because in the last month alone, US officials have made a huge number of these visits for provocative purposes. And the statements we hear from Washington from various branches of the US government are nothing to talk about," she added.

