KHERSON, September 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian artillery shells populated areas near Kherson, but no shelling has been recorded in the regional center itself, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Kherson Region’s military-civilian administration, told TASS on Wednesday.

According to a TASS correspondent, blasts can be heard at a considerable distance from Kherson.

"Some shells hit the outskirts, no shells have been hit Kherson yet. [There are strikes on the districts of] Chernobaevka, Golaya Prystan, but not in Kherson," the official said.

Stremousov stressed that the information spread by the Ukrainian media about the imminent capture of Kherson by the Ukrainian armed forces was fake, the Ukrainian military’s so-called counterattack was unsuccessful.

Since the evening of August 28, the Ukrainian armed forces have been shelling several settlements in the Kherson Region. Schools and social infrastructure have been destroyed and residential buildings were damaged. On Saturday, missiles hit Kherson’s residential areas.