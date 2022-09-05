Energodar’s authorities expect Zaporozhye NPP to be fully managed by Russia

ENERGODAR, September 5. /TASS/. The authorities of Energodar expect the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to be transferred under Russia’s complete control, head of the city’s military-civilian administration Alexander Volga told TASS.

"Frankly speaking, we would like [for this to happen]. A [rapid] transfer from the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company of Ukraine towards Russia, <…> under control of Rosatom will naturally cause a good reaction which will be crucial. Essentially, it has already happened because a Rosatom’s commission is constantly present at the power plant. And the countdown of transferring [the plant] under the auspices of Rosatom began already in summer," he said.

The official specified that there had been multiple meetings with Russia’s representatives at the power plant’s premises. He also added that IAEA representatives who visited the nuclear facility "are working directly with the Rosatom’s structure and resolve issues together." "They jointly conduct all the monitoring and work on the premises of the Zaporozhye NPP. I think that it will lead to a positive result once the entire inspection is objectively completed and the entire functionality of the plant is assessed," he explained.

Recently, Ukrainian troops have been regularly shelling the nuclear plant and Energodar using heavy artillery. Additionally, they attempted to deploy a sabotage team. On Thursday, an IAEA mission led by its Director General Rafael Grossi visited the nuclear facility and Energodar. Following the visit, Grossi said that the integrity of the plant’s structures caused concern amid increasingly active military action in its vicinity. The official also met Energodar’s residents who handed him a petition urging to stop Ukrainian provocations against the nuclear plant. The IAEA’s representatives are temporarily remaining at the facility.