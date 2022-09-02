IAEA expects to implement safety measures at Zaporozhye plant — Grossi

KIEV, September 2. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) mission will remain at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant until the situation stabilizes. The agency expects to introduce certain measures to ensure the plant’s safety, Rafael Grossi, IAEA Director General, told reporters. A video fragment of his interview was released on Friday on the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian news agency, UNIAN.

"I worried, I worry and I will continue to be worried about the plant until we have a situation which is more stable, which is more predictable," Grossi said, adding that the physical integrity of the plant has been compromised several times, "This is something that cannot continue to happen. <...> And that is why we are trying to put in place certain mechanisms, and the presence, as I said, of our people there to try to be in a better place."

Earlier, Grossi told reporters that the IAEA inspected emergency systems, diesel generators and other elements.

"I went into the units, I could visit the emergency systems, the diesel generators, the different parts," Grossi said.