Pashinyan, Aliyev discuss Karabakh, POWs, border delimitation

YEREVAN, August 31. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have held European Council President Charles Michel-brokered talks in Brussels to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh, prisoners of war and border delimitation.

"At the talks in Brussels, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan discussed issues related to the release of prisoners of war and the fate of those missing, the delimitation and security of borders, the unblocking of regional supply links, the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and the Nagorno-Karabakh problem," the Armenian government’s press-service said.

"The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement to continue substantive negotiations on the signing of a peace treaty at the level of foreign ministers. The meeting of foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place within a month," the news release says.

Also, according to the Armenian government, "the next meeting of the commission on border delimitation and security will take place in Brussels in November." The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will also meet in November.

The previous negotiations on the normalization of relations between the two countries were held in Brussels on May 22 with Charles Michel acting as a mediator. On May 23, the heads of state signed decrees on the creation of commissions for the delimitation and security of borders. The Armenian commission is led by Mher Grigoryan. His Azerbaijani counterpart is Shahin Mustafayev.