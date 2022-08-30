Novaya Kakhovka in Kherson region shelled by Ukrainian troops 7-8 times during day

KHERSON, August 30. /TASS/. Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region came under shelling by Ukrainian troops seven or eight times during the day, rockets strikes continue, Vladimir Leontyev, head of the Kakhovka district military-civilian administration, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Shelling continues. There were seven to eight attacks during the day. An 80-year-old woman was killed and an elderly man was taken to hospital after the strike. Others received medical assistance on site. Rocket strikes continue right now," he said.

"At least eight houses were completely destroyed, more than 35 houses were damaged. A gas pipeline and some local electricity lines were destroyed," he said, adding water and electricity supplies that were cut off on Monday were resumed.

Ukrainian troops have been shelling several communities in the Kherson region since the evening of August 28. Several schools and social infrastructure facilities were destroyed, numerous dwelling houses were damaged.