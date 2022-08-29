China’s envoy to UN labels passage of US ships through Taiwan Strait as provocation

UNITED NATIONS, August 30. /TASS/. Zhang Jun, the Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations, on Monday dubbed the passage of US warships through the Taiwan Strait as a provocation and demanded that the US halt such moves.

"Of course, these are provocative actions. The US must put an end to this," the diplomat told reporters.

The envoy urged to stop "violations of China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Two US missile cruisers sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday. China responded by saying its armed forces remained on high alert.