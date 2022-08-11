IAEA observes no direct threat to safety at Zaporozhye NPP — Director General

UNITED NATIONS, August 11. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) currently does not see a direct threat to nuclear security at the Zaporozhye NPP after the shelling of its premises, the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi said at a session of the UN Security Council dedicated to the situation around the nuclear power plant on Thursday.

"IAEA experts have preliminarily assessed that there is no immediate threat to [nuclear] safety as a result of the shelling [of the NPP] or other military actions," he said in his video address to the participants of the meeting.

That said, Grossi noted that the situation with the safety and security of the station could change at any moment.

The Zaporozhye NPP, located in the city of Energodar, is controlled by Russian troops. Over recent days, the Ukrainian forces have delivered several strikes on the nuclear plant’s premises, using, among others, drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. In most cases, such attacks have been deflected by air defense systems, however, hits on infrastructure as well as in the vicinity of a storage facility of radioactive isotopes have been recorded.