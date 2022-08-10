Zaporozhye government wants to hold referendum on joining Russia on September 11 – report

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The authorities of the Zaporozhye Region would like to hold a referendum on joining Russia on September 11, head of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration Yevgeny Balitsky said in an interview published in the Izvestia newspaper on Thursday.

"Elections on September 11 are held in Russia as it’s a single voting day, and we are not yet de jure Russia. But of course we would very much like that," he said, when asked if the referendum could be held on September 11.

Balitsky, said at the forum We Are Together With Russia on Monday that he had signed a decree to hold a referendum on the region's accession to Russia. More than 70% of the Zaporozhye Region has been liberated to date. Ukrainian forces control the regional capital that’s home to about half of the region’s population. Melitopol now functions as the capital.