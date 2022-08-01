Nuclear danger reaches Cold War era levels — UN chief Guterres

UN, August 1. /TASS/. The danger of the use of nuclear weapons in the world has reached a level unseen since the height of the Cold War, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday at the opening of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) Review Conference.

"And it occurs at a time of nuclear danger not seen since the height of the Cold War. <..>. Humanity is in danger of forgetting the lessons forged in the terrifying fires of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Geopolitical tensions are reaching new heights," he said.

The UN chief pointed out that there are currently nearly 13,000 nuclear weapons in the world. He stressed that countries are trying to ensure imaginary security by stockpiling and investing billions of dollars in doomsday weapons that have no place on our planet. All of this, Gutterres stressed, is happening at a time when the risks of nuclear weapons proliferation are growing and the barriers to avoid escalation are weakening.

The NPT Review Conference is held every five years. The tenth meeting was supposed to take place in New York back in May 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic to August 1 to 26 of this year.