Pelosi may arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday night — Kyodo

TOKYO, August 1. /TASS/. Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi may arrive in Taiwan in the evening of August 2, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday citing Taiwanese media outlets.

Additionally, on August 3, Pelosi may meet with Taiwan's regional leader Tsai Ing-wen, the news agency stressed.

According to The Financial Times and Politico, Pelosi, the third highest official in the US state hierarchy, planned to visit the island earlier in April, but allegedly did not go due to a positive COVID-19 test. As reported in July, she was planning to visit Taiwan in August as part of her Asian tour.

This trip may become the first visit of a Speaker of the US House of Representatives to Taiwan in the last 25 years. Beijing repeatedly cautioned Washington that if Pelosi visited the island, this would have repercussions and China would take severe measures.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after suffering a defeat in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces and this position is supported by most countries, including Russia.