Donetsk’s central streets being cleared of mines

DONETSK, July 31. /TASS/. Mine clearance works are underway in central Donetsk, a TASS correspondent reported on Sunday.

Russian bomb disposal specialists and rescuers of the Donetsk People’s Republic use specialized Uran-6 robots.

According to earlier reports, Ukrainian troops used prohibited anti-personnel mine of the Lepestok type, which were scattered around the city’s central streets by means of rockets with cluster warheads. According to the city’s mayor Alexey Kulemzin, one DPR rescuer was wounded.

On Saturday, speaker of the DPR’s legislature, Vladimir Bidyovka, condemned the use of such mines by Ukraine as an act of terrorist. He recalled that the use of mines without a self-destructor mechanism was prohibited by the Geneva convention in 1996. Russia has removed such mines from the operational use while Ukraine is still using them.