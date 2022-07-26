Defense minister says Germany has supplied Mars II MRLS to Ukraine

BERLIN, July 26. /TASS/. Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that Germany had supplied the promised Mars II multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine, DPA news agency reports on Tuesday.

According to its data, the minister informed about the transfer of three more self-propelled howitzers to Kiev.

Earlier, Lambrecht had promised to send three Mars II MLRS. The Business Insider online news portal did not rule out that the delivery could be delayed for months due to the need to adapt the systems' software. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Germany would provide Kiev with IRIS-T air defense systems, a modern radar station and Mars II MLRS. According to the Bild newspaper, the IRIS-T may be deployed in Ukraine no earlier than November.

On June 21, Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov announced that his country had received Germany’s Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers with trained Ukrainian crews. On the same day, the German government published for the first time the list of weapons transferred to Ukraine and the plan for further deliveries, which includes 30 Gepard air defense guns, IRIS-T, three Mars systems, 22 trucks and 80 pickup trucks. There are 38 items on the list of weapons and materiel already delivered, with 25 more on the list of the planned ones.