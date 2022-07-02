State of emergency becomes effective in Uzbekistan’s region

TASHKENT, July 3. /TASS/. The state of emergency introduced by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Karakalpakstan, the autonomous region in Uzbekistan, has taken effect.

"Public and private motor traffic completely ended in Nukus [the capital of Karakalpakstan - TASS] closer to midnight; all night entertainment facilities and 24-hour sales outlets were closed," a source in Nukus told TASS.

The President of Uzbekistan signed the executive order on Saturday, introducing the state of emergency from July 3 to August 2 in Karakalpakstan, where disorders occurred the day before.

Mirziyoyev decided not to introduce amendments to the Uzbek Constitution related to the status of Karakalpakstan after civil disturbances in the region.