POWs handed to Ukraine by DPR were not involved in crimes, says DPR head

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian prisoners of war, who were handed over to Kiev by the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in a prisoner exchange, had not been found guilty of crimes, Denis Pushilin, the DPR head, said in a televised interview with Rossiya-1 television on Thursday.

"They are privates of nationalist battalions, who were not involved in crimes, according to my personal information," he said when asked by the television anchor.

Pushilin stressed that those prisoners of war would not be able to rejoin the Ukrainian Armed Forces because of their wounds.