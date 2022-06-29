Ukrainian troops to be cut off into pocket when Slavyansk is taken — LPR

LUGANSK, June 29. /TASS/. When the allied forces of Russia and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) take Slavyansk under control, the Ukrainian troops will find themselves in a total encirclement, Vitaly Kisilev, an aide to the interior minister of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), has told TASS.

"I believe that taking Slavyansk under control would mean full encirclement [of Kiev troops]. Slavyansk lies on the elevated terrain, it is a high ground above Kramatorsk, and, therefore, we will see the entire territory spanning to Artemovsk from there. This entire Lisichansk triangle will be visible to us," he said. "In this case, it would be fair to say that we control every square meter of our land."

Andrey Marochko, an officer of the LPR People’s Militia, said on Tuesday the city of Lisichansk was the last stronghold of the Ukrainian army in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), with LPR forces controlling 98% of its territory.