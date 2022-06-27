Iran applies for accession to BRICS — Foreign Ministry spokesman

TEHRAN, June 27. /TASS/. Tehran filed an application for accession to the BRICS, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Monday.

"The Foreign Minister of Iran [Hossein Amir Abdollahian] announced that the application has been filed, and, in this regard, the Chinese leader [Xi Jinping] invited President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi to take part [in the BRICS Summit], where he delivered a speech," the spokesman said, according to the Ministry press office.

The diplomat expressed his hope that "Iran will be able to contribute to the BRICS’ operation and benefit the organization.".