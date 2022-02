BRUSSELS, February 28. /TASS/. The European Union will ban the Russia Today TV channel and the Sputnik news agency, EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said at a press conference following an emergency video conference meeting of the foreign ministers of EU member states.

"Today we are taking a crucial step to turn off the tap for Russia's information manipulation in Europe by banning Russia Today and Sputnik from broadcasting in the European Union," he said.