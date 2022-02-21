Two Ukrainian subversive groups infiltrate Donetsk Republic, search for saboteurs underway

DONETSK, February 21. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian subversive groups penetrated the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on February 21 and the search for the saboteurs is underway, Deputy Chief of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-1 TV Channel on Monday.

"A massive bombardment of the community of Kominternovo began in the morning. At that moment, two subversive groups infiltrated into our republic. One group was assigned with blowing up rocket and artillery depots and this act was committed. The second group moved towards [the settlement of] Novoazovskoye to destabilize the situation," Basurin said.

"The forces of the [DPR’s] Security and Interior Ministries are now carrying out joint operations with the militia to locate and eliminate these two groups," he said.

The situation at the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on the morning of February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the most intensive bombardments by the Ukrainian military in recent months. One militia fighter and three civilians were killed and five people were wounded in the Ukrainian army’s bombardments. On February 18, the DPR and LPR announced plans to evacuate Donbass residents into Russia. On February 19, the Donbass republics announced general mobilization.