Lukashenko says discussed with Putin response measures to West’s aggressive actions

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday he has discussed with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, possible joint response measures to the aggressive actions by Western countries.

"Our today’s meeting with Vladimir Putin is held amid the unprecedented military political tensions in the world and the president [Putin] has just said it. Bearing in mind the pressing situation, we with the president paid much attention to these problems and discussed our possible joint actions as a response to the aggressive behavior of Western partners," he said after talks with Putin.

"For the first time in decades, we, regrettably, find ourselves on the verge of a conflict which can draw the entire continent into it. We fully see now the irresponsibility and, excuse my language, the stupidity of a number of Western politicians, the illogical and unexplainable behavior of the leaders of neighboring countries, their nearly morbid impulse to walk a tightrope," he noted.

Neither Russians nor Belarusians "want a war, moreover they don’t even want aggravation of tensions, they don’t want any conflicts," Lukashenko stressed.