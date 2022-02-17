Russian diplomat blasts statements made at UN Security Council about State Duma appeal

UNITED NATIONS, February 17. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on Thursday criticized statements made at the UN Security Council meeting about the State Duma appeal regarding the DPR and LPR as political posturing.

"I want to draw attention to the needless political posturing with respect to the appeal by the State Duma deputies to [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin requesting to recognize Donbass’ independence," Vershinin said at the meeting. "This is about proposing to consider the issue, although it does reflect the sentiment in the Russian society and in Donbass."

"I will stress again that this is about an initiative in the appeal by the State Duma deputies," the diplomat said. "That’s why it’s important to focus on the implementation of the Minsk agreements, which is something many people spoke about today, rather than political posturing."

According to him, "it is important to prevent such issues from becoming the subject of consideration in the Security Council, otherwise we will react to all decisions by all parliaments of the world."

On Tuesday, the State Duma appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to recognize independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics. Putin, commenting on the appeal, said that everything must be done to solve the problems of Donbass, but first of all, one should proceed "from the opportunities for the implementation of the Minsk agreements that haven’t been fully realized." He said the deputies, when making decisions, are guided by the opinion of the Russians, the vast majority of whom sympathize with the residents of Donbass and hope that the situation there will change for the better.